MEXICO CITY Feb 21 - Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 1 percent in afternoon trading on Tuesday, dragged down by worries about the Greek debt deal as well as a proposed purchase by pharmaceutical company Genomma Lab.

Mexico's Genomma is proposing to buy Prestige Brands Holdings, paying 23 percent more than that company's stock price on Friday in a deal worth $834 million. (Reporting by Lizbeth Salazar)