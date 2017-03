MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's IPC stock index fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday, dragged down to its lowest level in nearly a year after shares in bank Grupo Banorte tumbled on news it plans a global share offering of up to $3 billion.

The IPC, which has suffered recently on fears the world's central banks may wind down their massive asset-buying schemes, was down 2.23 percent at 39,003.22 points in early trading.