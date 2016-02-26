BRIEF-FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers
* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's stock exchange suspended trading shortly after opening on Friday and a source at the bourse said it was unclear how long it would take to resume operations.
Traders said there appeared to be a technical problem at the exchange, but official spokesmen were not immediately available.
The benchmark IPC stock index registered a 0.06 percent gain before the trading halt. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Dave Graham)
* Reg-Murphy USA announces preliminary q1 results and updates 2017 guidance