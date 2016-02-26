MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's stock exchange suspended trading shortly after opening on Friday and a source at the bourse said it was unclear how long it would take to resume operations.

Traders said there appeared to be a technical problem at the exchange, but official spokesmen were not immediately available.

The benchmark IPC stock index registered a 0.06 percent gain before the trading halt. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Dave Graham)