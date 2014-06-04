(Adds details on Pemex operations, storm location)
MEXICO CITY, June 3 Tropical Storm Boris drew
closer to the southern Pacific coast of Mexico on Tuesday night,
churning northward toward the largest refinery of national oil
company Pemex, Salina Cruz.
A Pemex spokesperson said the Salina Cruz
refinery, where Pemex can refine up to 330,000 barrels of crude
per day, was operating normally and that it did not expect any
disruption on Wednesday.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Boris was
heading north at 5 miles per hour (7 km per hour) and was about
85 miles (140 km) southeast of Salina Cruz.
Blowing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the
storm was expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning.
The Miami-based NHC said a tropical storm warning was in
effect from Salina Cruz in southern Oaxaca state south to
Mexico's border with Guatemala.
Heavy rain hit Oaxaca on Tuesday, prompting classes to be
canceled in some schools.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)