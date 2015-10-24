By David Alire Garcia
| PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico Oct 24 One of the
strongest hurricanes in history lashed western Mexico with wind
and rain early on Saturday, sowing chaos in coastal towns and
popular tourist resorts although early reports showed it causing
less damage than feared.
Mowing down trees, flooding streets and battering buildings,
Hurricane Patricia ploughed into Mexico as a Category 5 storm on
Friday before grinding inland, where it began to lose power in
the mountains that rise up along the Pacific coast.
Around 15,000 tourists were hurriedly evacuated from the
beach resort of Puerto Vallarta as people scrambled to get away
from the advancing hurricane, whose massive swirl over Mexico
could be seen clearly from space.
"It sparked chaos here, it ruined a lot of things, took down
the roof, lots of trees. Things are in a bad state where we
work," said Domingo Hernandez, a hotel worker in the resort of
Barra de Navidad near to the major port of Manzanillo.
Thousands of residents and tourists ended up in hastily
improvised shelters but there were no early reports of
fatalities and many felt they had escaped lightly.
At one point generating sustained winds of 200 miles per
hour (322 km per hour), Patricia was the strongest hurricane
ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere.
It then lost much of its power as it careened onto Mexican
soil northwest of Manzanillo and by early on Saturday it had
been downgraded to a Category 2 storm with winds of up to around
100 mph.
In a brief televised address late on Friday, President
Enrique Pena Nieto urged Mexicans to remain watchful and take
precautions, warning that the storm which weather forecasters
had said could cause catastrophic damage still posed a serious
risk.
"The initial reports confirm that damage has been less than
would be expected of a hurricane of this magnitude," Pena Nieto
said. "But we cannot lower our guard yet."
The government cautioned that ash and other material from
the volcano of Colima, some 130 miles (210 km) from Puerto
Vallarta, could combine with heavy rainfall to trigger liquid
cement-style mudflows that could smother nearby villages.
Patricia became a tropical storm in the Pacific on Thursday,
strengthened rapidly as it closed in on the coast and prompted
meteorological authorities to compare it to Typhoon Haiyan,
which killed over 6,300 people in the Philippines in 2013.
Destructive weather fronts have wreaked sporadic chaos on
both the Pacific and Gulf coasts of Mexico over the years.
Thousands of tourists in the resorts of the Baja California
Peninsula were stranded by tropical storm Odile in September
2014, while the convergence of two storms a year earlier
triggered flash floods that killed dozens of people.
Patricia flooded parts of Puerto Vallarta, though the resort
escaped the worst of the storm and dozens of tourists were able
to leave shelters and return to their hotels on Friday night.
"I don't think there's going to be a big problem with the
water," said Dario Pomina, 43, manager of the Posadas de Roger
hotel in the city center. "Things are more or less okay."
Looking down on Patricia around 249 miles (401 km) above
Earth on the International Space Station, U.S. astronaut Scott
Kelly on Friday tweeted: "Stay safe below, Mexico."
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Patricia could
weaken to a tropical storm by Saturday morning. At around 1 a.m.
local time the storm was about 135 miles southwest of the city
of Zacatecas and moving north-northeast at 20 mph.
The strongest storm on record was Cyclone Tip which hit
Japan in 1979.
(With reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Dave
Graham; Editing by Kieran Murray)