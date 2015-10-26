By David Alire Garcia
| COSTA CAREYES, Mexico
COSTA CAREYES, Mexico Oct 26 Mexico may have
dodged a bullet from the fury of Hurricane Patricia, but jet
setters like Bill Gates, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cindy Crawford will
have to find a new playground for now after the storm ravaged
some of the world's most exclusive holiday homes.
Patricia, packing 165 MPH (266 kph) winds, carved a swathe
through relatively remote parts of rural Mexico last week,
hammering exclusive retreats favored by A-list stars.
While Patricia missed the sunkissed Pacific resort of Puerto
Vallarta and key port of Manzanillo, some of its fiercest winds
first struck the eight miles (13 km) of private beach at the
luxury vacation resort of Costa Careyes, where pop singer Seal
married his now ex-wife, model Heidi Klum, a decade ago.
Founded by Italian banker-turned-real estate developer Gian
Franco Brignone in 1968, prospective landowners in Careyes must
comply with a list of eccentric rules that include "living in
the present," one visitor said.
Despite the hefty price tag of the properties, which can
rent for up to $12,000 a night, wearing branded clothing and
flashiness with money are frowned upon.
Just a week ago, the resort's multi-million dollar villas
were enveloped in thick foliage that shrouded them from prying
eyes along the coastal highway.
Not anymore.
"It looks like an atomic bomb exploded here," said Gustavo
Gomez, head of security at the resort, pointing to hillsides
bristling with denuded tree trunks, their foliage sucked off by
Patricia's devastating winds.
The 20 or so guests staying at Careyes were evacuated before
the storm hit, while the wider impact on Mexico was muted by a
combination of factors including its speed and the fact it was
broken up when it ran into mountains. No one was killed.
"People would pass by on the highway up there and they had
no way of knowing what was here because everything used to be
completely green," Gomez said of the transformed landscape,
which he estimates will take at least a year to recover.
FAR-FLUNG DEBRIS
The several dozen homes at Costa Careyes have recently
played host to pop stars, Mexican magnates and European royalty,
and several of the largest properties feature their own helipads
just beyond the resort's polo club.
The resort's website boasts: "It rarely rains more than 25
days per year in Careyes, and even then the rain tends to be in
the early evening or at night when offshore storms illuminate
the night skies."
But when the hurricane struck on Friday evening, neatly
arranged terra-cotta tiles lining the roofs were completely
blown off and furniture was sucked out of some properties,
though the walls of most of the structures remained intact.
Shattered pieces of the orange tiles dot the resort's narrow
stairways. Elegant infinity pools are now littered with chunks
of collapsed balconies, furniture and coconuts.
And as maintenance workers with chain saws attempted to
clear a collapsed tree blocking a cobblestone road, electricity
board workers continue to try to remove debris in an effort to
restore power.
Still, poor villages like Perula, where many of the workers
who are employed by Careyes and a similar luxury resort Cuixmala
live, suffered the brunt of the hurricane.
"When I got back to my house, it wasn't there," said
Everardo Cardenas, 71, as he began to cry.
The Perula fisherman said he will try to rebuild his home
with random pieces of wood and other materials blown in by
Patricia.
"I'm going to try to rebuild the roof with some plastic
scraps and all the pieces of orange tiles I'm finding," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Perula and Christine
Murray in Mexico City; Editing by Simon Gardner and Diane Craft)