By Jean Luis Arce
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, Sept 6 Hurricane Newton
barreled up Mexico's Baja California peninsula tourist haven on
Tuesday, dumping heavy rains as winds whipped, but there were no
immediate reports of major damage.
The category 1 hurricane hit the resort of Cabo San Lucas
early on Tuesday morning, and then headed north, with the eye of
the storm over the south of the peninsula. It is currently low
season, and hotels popular with American tourists were not full,
staff said.
The storm lay around 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Cabo San
Lucas, with maximum sustained winds blew at 90 mph (144 km), the
U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Mexican emergency services warned on Twitter of waves of 4
meters (13 ft) to 5 meters along the coast, and advised extreme
precaution.
Newton was expected to move north-northwest on Tuesday,
before turning north and losing strength. However the storm was
expected to remain a hurricane when it moves from the peninsula
to the northwestern coast of mainland Mexico early on Wednesday,
the NHC said.
Mudslides triggered by intense rainfall in eastern Mexico
killed around 40 people last month as saturated hillsides
collapsed onto homes in the wake of Tropical Storm Earl.
