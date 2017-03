WASHINGTON Oct 23 The eye of Hurricane Patricia made landfall on Mexico's Pacific Coast on Friday with maximum sustained winds estimated at 165 miles per hour (265 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The powerful and potentially dangerous Category 5 hurricane made landfall along the coast of southwestern Mexico about 55 miles (85 km) west-northwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, the Miami-based center said.

