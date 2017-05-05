MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican sugar producers could ask the government to seek sanctions or launch an anti-dumping probe into U.S. high-fructose corn syrup if no sugar trade agreement is reached, Mexico's sugar chamber president said on Thursday.

Speaking on local radio, Juan Cortina said sugar producers could ask Mexico to impose reprisal measures authorized by the World Trade Organization against the United States in a tuna fishspat. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)