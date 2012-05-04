(Updates with details about quota)
MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexico published in its
official gazette on Friday a 250,000-tonne sugar import quota
for 2012 after a severe drought damaged some crops.
Under a trade deal, 10 percent of the quota is assigned to
Nicaragua and the rest will come from the international market.
The economy ministry said earlier in the year it was
considering the quota, but industry sources said the entire
amount may not need to be imported.
The national sugar committee lowered its estimate for the
2011/12 growing season, which began in November, to 5.04 million
tonnes this month with the harvest hit by Mexico's worst drought
on record.
Last season, the country produced 5.18 million tonnes of
sugar and opened import quotas for 350,000 tonnes.
Mexico's cane growers and millers still expect to export
around 1 million tonnes of sugar to the United States this year.
