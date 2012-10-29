BERKSHIRE SAYS AVG PURCHASE PRICE OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO WAS NEARLY $40.67 PER SHARE -ANNUAL REPORT
MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico expects sugar production for the 2012/2013 harvesting season to reach 5.67 million tonnes, up 12.5 percent compared to the 2011/2012 harvest, the country's national sugar committee Conadesuca said on Monday.
The 2012/2013 season begins in November.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders: