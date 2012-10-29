MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico expects sugar production for the 2012/2013 harvesting season to reach 5.67 million tonnes, up 12.5 percent compared to the 2011/2012 harvest, the country's national sugar committee Conadesuca said on Monday.

Mexico produced 5.04 million tonnes during the 2011/2012 season, which ended in September.

The forecast is the first Conadesuca has issued for the 2012/2013 season, set to begin in November.

An official with Conadesuca told Reuters the expected jump in output is due in part to an additional 16,000 hectares dedicated to sugar production compared with the previous cycle.

Another factor is better anticipated weather conditions, added the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

If the estimate proves accurate, the 2012/2013 harvest would mark the largest sugar yield since the record 2004/2005 harvest produced 5.8 million tonnes.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Mexico also predicted a domestic 5.6 million tonne sugar harvest for 2012/2013.