* Enough supply in Mexico to cover demand

* Economy ministry sees no need for extra import quota

* 2011/12 sugar harvest seen above 5 mln tonnes (Updates with quote, background)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico does not need more sugar imports beyond the 150,000-tonne quota opened earlier this year, since there is enough supply to cover national demand, the government said on Wednesday.

"There is one (import quota) for 150,000 tonnes which is in process and right now we don't see a need for another one," Lorenza Martinez, the deputy economy minister, told Reuters.

In August, the economy minister said the government was mulling doubling the quota to stabilize prices, but Martinez said prices are trending down eliminating the need for more imports. [ID:nN1E7711YQ]

Table on Mexico sugar: link.reuters.com/pum52s

Mexico's sugar sector expects a 2011/12 harvest of more than 5 million tonnes, and the agriculture minister says it could reach as high as 5.4 million tonnes.

Mexico consumed 4.4 million tonnes of sugar in 2010/11 and is increasingly substituting imports of cheaper high fructose corn syrup, which allows mills to export more sugar to the United States.

Mexico's cane harvest season begins in November and runs through to June or July. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Alden Bentley)