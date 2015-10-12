MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Government surveillance
requests are gathering pace in Mexico, raising concerns about
lack of oversight in a country plagued by corruption and
collusion between security forces and criminal gangs.
Last year, Mexican mobile operators fielded more than 55,000
requests from authorities for information on citizens' calls,
messages, and location data, nearly 25 percent higher than in
2013, according to industry figures obtained by Reuters.
Mexico's government has been mired in a decade-long war
against drug cartels and has used surveillance to fight their
trafficking, extortion and kidnapping operations.
However, corruption is a daily battle in Mexico. Mobile
phone companies and privacy activists worry the system is full
of holes and that a new telecoms law risks giving the wrong
people the right to ask for sensitive personal information.
"There's no real control of who can request it," said
Fernando Belaunzaran, a politician running for leader of the
center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). "You've
got corruption, and the police are infiltrated by organized
crime ... Just who is getting their hands on this information?"
Edward Snowden's leak of U.S. National Security Agency
documents in 2013 stoked debate about surveillance globally, and
particularly how much power governments should have to snoop on
their citizens and how they should be held accountable.
President Enrique Pena Nieto has described corruption as a
cultural problem in Mexico, and the jailbreak of notorious drug
lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in July highlighted the problem
of collusion with crime bosses. Prison officials and members of
Mexico's intelligence agency Cisen have been charged over the
escape.
Mexican federal and state agencies also spent more on
eavesdropping software from Italian company Hacking Team than
any other country last year, documents leaked online show.
Hacking Team's main product enables governments to bypass
encryption to snoop on targets.
The industry figures will be published in an annual report
by Consejo Ciudadano in Mexico City, a citizens' safety group,
and industry body Anatel, which represents telecom firms America
Movil, Telefonica SA and AT&T Inc..
They reported a 12 percent rise in 2013. A request can
contain multiple phone numbers.
LACK OF OVERSIGHT
U.S. and Brazilian laws require court approval for access to
more kinds of private data than Mexico does. Only 3 percent of
Mexico requests last year were reviewed by a judge, according to
federal court data, while approval of the rest was left to
mobile companies.
"Nobody watches the watchman," said Juan Pablo Adame, a
former congressman in the conservative opposition National
Action Party (PAN), who backs more controls on surveillance.
Telephone companies can be punished by the regulator for not
handing over information, leaving them little incentive to fight
costly battles over the matter.
People are not notified after the government snoops on them,
nor can they find out, making it almost impossible to bring a
case to court.
Oversight could be strengthened with a new national criminal
procedure code, which specifies that prosecutors need judge
approval for metadata, but it is yet to be fully implemented.
In the United States, the government reports how many people
were arrested and convicted as a result of wiretaps used in
criminal investigations. In Mexico, no such report exists.
Pena Nieto's government declined to answer specific
questions about surveillance policies.
"The president's office has no comment on this issue, among
other reasons because, supposing that your data are corroborated
and the inferences correct, this is a national security issue,"
spokesman Paulo Carreno said in response to questions.
The attorney general's office did not respond to questions
about why the number of requests has risen although the deputy
attorney general for human rights, Eber Betanzos, said the
government conducts surveillance responsibly and within the law.
Cisen said surveillance findings are classified and the
Federal Police declined to comment.
WORRIES OVER NEW TELECOMS LAW
The telecommunications reform passed last year could make it
even easier for the government to snoop, critics say.
Telefonica, AT&T's Nextel, and America Movil, complained to
the regulator that the law is too vague on which officials are
allowed to ask for call, message and location data.
"The number of authorities that can ask for information
should be limited, for security and legal certainty," Telefonica
said in a public consultation posted on the regulator's website.
AT&T said it complies with the government when requests are
made in accordance with the law.
Since the new law, America Movil - which has around 70
percent of Mexico's mobile market - has received information
requests from authorities that had never previously asked,
spokeswoman Paula Garcia said.
They include Mexico's national electoral institute (INE) and
the finance ministry's financial crimes investigation unit
(UIF), she said. Neither INE or UIF responded to requests for
comment.
Mexico's telecoms regulator, the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) is set to publish the security bylaws soon,
after nearly a year of debate.
Paulina Martinez, general counsel for the IFT, said that the
new legislation did not broaden surveillance powers.
Javier Lozano, a PAN senator who helped draft the law,
agreed, though he stressed that a range of officials need the
ability to eavesdrop.
"I see how organized crime wins the battle against the
Mexican state because they're better organized than we are," he
said.
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Christine Murray;
Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by
Simon Gardner and Kieran Murray)