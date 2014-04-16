MEXICO CITY, April 16 Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT set an 830-million-peso ($63.37 million) minimum price for new free-to-air television channels, the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

The regulator announced in March plans to auction two new free-to-air channels following a major sector overhaul passed last year aimed at boosting competition in the market.

Mexico's television market is currently dominated by broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's largest provider of Spanish-language content.

($1 = 13.0983 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernadette Baum)