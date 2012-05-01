* Watchdog makes ruling but withholds details
* $1 bln fine bogged down in legal battles
MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexico's competition
watchdog said it had reached a decision on whether to uphold a
fine of almost $1 billion against Telcel, the mobile phone
company owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, and would reveal
details of the ruling in coming days.
The federal competition commission known as Cofeco slapped
Telcel, the cash cow of Slim's telecoms giant America Movil
, with the record sanction in April last year
after concluding that the company charged excessive prices to
rivals to connect to its network.
Cofeco was tasked to decide whether to ratify, drop or
modify the fine against the brand Telcel, which dominates about
70 percent of Mexico's mobile market. The sanction against
Telcel has been bogged down in legal appeals and disputes.
Telcel challenged the fine and even managed to block
Cofeco's President Eduardo Perez Motta from taking part in
Monday's vote, after arguing he had made biased comments to the
media.
Cofeco said it was notifying the affected parties of its
decision. A spokesman for America Movil said the company had not
yet been informed of Cofeco's decision and could not comment.
