MEXICO CITY, March 15 An ambitious government
plan to shake up Mexico's phone and television markets passed
its first hurdle in Congress just days after it was unveiled,
but political sniping, legal risks and the power of industry
giants could still blunt or delay it.
Unveiled by President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday, the bill
aims to boost industry competition and foreign investment, and
give regulators the right to force companies controlling more
than 50 percent of the market to sell assets.
Billionaire Carlos Slim's phone giant America Movil
controls some 70 percent of Mexico's mobile
business and 80 percent of its fixed phone lines, while Emilio
Azcarraga's Televisa has about 60 percent of the
broadcasting market.
Pena Nieto forged the bill as part of a pact he made with
the heads of the main opposition parties. Shares in both America
Movil and Televisa have fallen this week.
Lawmakers in Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI) are confident the reform will quickly become law, and a
committee in the lower house passed it without changes late on
Thursday. But potential hurdles still loom.
Below are some risks:
POLITICAL WRANGLES
Pena Nieto, who took office in December, lacks a majority in
Congress. The PRI has near-control of the lower house, and his
main reform bills have so far passed it quickly.
But the PRI is less assured of votes in the Senate, where a
group loyal to Pena Nieto's conservative predecessor Felipe
Calderon of the opposition National Action Party (PAN) has given
his most important bills a rougher ride.
One member of the faction, former PAN labor minister Javier
Lozano, heads the key communications committee of the Senate,
and he criticized the bill in an interview published in daily El
Universal on Thursday, saying it showed a number of flaws.
Lozano, a former telecommunications regulator, said the plan
to create a new, independent watchdog contained "monumental
errors," such as the requirement that it consult the president
on telecom concessions. "After all, isn't the entity
autonomous?" he asked.
The telecoms bill contains constitutional changes that will
require a two-thirds majority in both houses, so Pena Nieto is
likely to need PAN support in the Senate.
IMPLEMENTATION
After the bill passes Congress - which PRI lawmakers say
should be by April 30 - separate legislation must still be drawn
up to implement the constitutional changes.
Working this out can be more complex than agreeing on
reforms, and analysts say if the government is not careful, the
implementation bill could leave the door open to challenges.
"It is not improbable they could lodge a constitutional
challenge," said Jose Roldan, a researcher and professor in the
public administration faculty at the Center for Economic
Research and Teaching in Mexico City. He said however it would
be harder for companies to fight the reform because it is
constitutional.
LEGAL PUSHBACK
Slim and Televisa spent years successfully defying efforts
by previous governments to curb their power, taking full
advantage of their right to appeal against rulings by blocking,
outmaneuvering and suspending action by Mexico's regulators.
"They will try and turn it around, definitely," said Aleida
Calleja, president of the Mexican Association for the Right to
Information, which has campaigned for tougher telecoms laws.
The government wants to put an end to the legal deadlock by
creating special tribunals to settle disputes in the sector and
doing away with companies' right to suspend decisions by
regulators while appeals are pending.
NEW OPENINGS
Even if the bill passes smoothly, it is unclear how quickly
the new regulator could make dominant players sell off assets.
And the law could enable Slim and Televisa to offset losses in
their main businesses by moving into each other's.
Slim is keen to enter the Mexican TV market while Televisa
has been trying to grow its cell phone joint venture Iusacell,
which it operates with fellow broadcaster TV Azteca
.
Jose Ignacio Peralta, deputy communications minister, said
the new law would open the phone and TV markets to all players,
provided regulators did not believe they would hurt competition.
"Let's say the size of dominant players doesn't necessarily
imply anti-competitive behavior," he said. "The concentration of
the market is one thing. It's something else when this dominant
economic player is using its market power, its size, its
concentration, to behave in a predatory, monopolistic way."
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Michael O'Boyle, and Elinor
Comlay; Editing by Dave Graham and Jeffrey Benkoe)