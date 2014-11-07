MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexico's telecommunications regulator on Thursday approved a new set of rules to allow phone customers to transfer their numbers from one provider to another within 24 hours.

The new rules approved by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) will take effect within 90 days of their publication in the country's national gazette, due in the coming days, IFT commissioners told reporters.

The IFT was created under a new law that is designed to increase competition in the telecommunications industry, which is dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil . (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Ken Wills)