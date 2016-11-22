MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Mexico's telecoms regulator on Monday launched a tender for 148 television channel concessions across the country, in a bid to open up the market, provide greater coverage options, and drive competition.

The 148 concessions are spread across 124 separate coverage zones in Mexico, and provide access to channels 7-13 and 14-36 on the free-to-air network, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.

Participants must express interest by Dec. 23 and the winner will be announced by December 2017, the IFT said.

Mexico's free-to-air television market is dominated by Televisa and TV Azteca. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)