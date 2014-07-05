MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's Senate on Saturday
gave its full approval to legislation needed to implement a
reform of the phone and TV markets that seeks to rein in
telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.
The Senate voted 72 to 26 to pass the laws in both general
and particular terms after an all-night session where opposition
senators raised hundreds of reservations.
The so-called "secondary laws", which have been delayed by
more than six months, will now pass to the lower house for final
approval next week.
The legislation fleshes out a constitutional reform that was
proposed by President Enrique Pena Nieto and approved by
Congress last year.
It created a new regulator the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) which is charged with reducing the market power
of broadcaster Grupo Televisa and Carlos Slim's
America Movil.
Slim controls around 80 percent of the country's fixed lines
and 70 percent of mobile while Televisa has more than 60 percent
of the free-to-air TV market as well as being the biggest player
in pay TV, if its cable and satellite business are combined.
Televisa was declared dominant in broadcast TV, but not in
the pay TV market.
Critics of the legislation said the law would allow Televisa
to continue to gain market share in the pay TV market without
facing regulation.
Pena Nieto tweeted once the law had been passed saying it
would allow greater competition and better tariffs.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)