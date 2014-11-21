MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Three companies have
presented bids for an upcoming tender to operate two public
television networks, Mexico's telecoms regulator said on
Thursday.
The three companies are Centro de Informacion Nacional de
Estudios Tepeyac, Cadena Tres I and Grupo Radio Centro, the
Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.
The winners will be chosen by March 19 of next year, the IFT
added.
The two new public television networks are the fruit of a
sweeping telecoms overhaul, passed last year, that seeks to open
up markets controlled by Carlos Slim's America Movil
and broadcasting giant Televisa.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Ken Wills)