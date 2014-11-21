(Adds details on bidders, background on tender)
MEXICO CITY Nov 20 Three companies have
presented bids for an upcoming tender to operate two public
television networks, Mexico's telecoms regulator said on
Thursday, as efforts to open up a sector dominated by
broadcasting giant Televisa gather pace.
The three companies are Centro de Informacion Nacional de
Estudios Tepeyac, Cadena Tres I and Grupo Radio Centro, the
Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement.
The winners will be chosen by March 19 of next year, the IFT
added.
The two new public television networks are the fruit of a
sweeping telecoms overhaul, passed last year, that seeks to open
up markets controlled by Carlos Slim's America Movil
and Televisa.
The IFT said that it had approved proposals from eight
interested parties on November 13, but that only three had
decided to bid.
Cadena Tres I is part of the Vazquez family empire. The
family control the privately owned Grupo Angeles, whose
interests include hotels, hospitals and the media company Grupo
Imagen, home to one of Mexico's main newspapers, Excelsior.
Estudios Tepeyac is a subsidiary of Organizacion Editorial
Mexicana, a newspaper company controlled by another Vazquez
family member.
Grupo Radio Centro is run by Mexican businessman
Francisco Aguirre.
It had been expected that German Larrea, a reclusive tycoon
who controls mining and infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico
, would be involved in the tender. Televisa said in
September that Larrea had resigned from its board after
signaling he wanted to bid on the tender.
