Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
MEXICO CITY Jan 9 Mexico's telecommunications regulator has fined satellite TV provider Dish Mexico 43 million pesos ($2.95 million) for failing to disclose a tie-up with Carlos Slim's fixed-line firm Telmex, Dish Mexico said in a statement on Friday.
The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) fined the group for having a series of contracts with Telmex that it did not inform the regulator about, and which IFT said constituted a merger, according to the statement.
The IFT determined that Dish Mexico's agreement with Telmex, part of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, did not affect competition in the sector, the company said.
A spokesman for Telmex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dish Mexico is a joint venture between Mexico's MVS Comunicaciones and Colorado-based EchoStar Corp.
The satellite TV company and Telmex had a deal to print a single bill for shared services but competitors complained to the regulator that their relationship violated the terms of Telmex's concession, which prevent that company from offering broadcast or pay-television services. ($1 = 14.5952 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Alan Crosby)
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.