MEXICO CITY Dec 18 AT&T Inc and
billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil are interested
in an auction of 80 MHz of wireless spectrum in February, the
Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in a statement
on Friday.
The IFT said the companies would need to file documents in
January ahead of the auction on Feb. 15.
Since declaring Slim's America Movil dominant in the sector
last year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures
designed to boost access. America Movil operates around 70
percent of Mexico's mobile and fixed lines.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)