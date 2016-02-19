MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexico's telecoms regulator
on Thursday said it will raise about 45 billion pesos ($2.5
billion) over the next 15 years after an auction of wireless
spectrum.
The auction will allow the two participating companies,
Carlos Slim's America Movil and new rival AT&T Inc
to deploy new mobile services and improve quality, the
Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said.
Final results of the auction, showing the size and amount of
each company's winning bid, will be shared within 10 business
days, IFT said in a statement.
The auction of 80MHz of spectrum in the 1710-1780 MHz and
2110-2180 MHz bands, ideal for offering mobile broadband
services, started on Feb 15.
Since declaring America Movil dominant in telecommunications
in 2014, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed
to boost access to a sector seen as less competitive than
Mexico's peers. The firm operates around 70 percent of Mexico's
mobile and fixed lines.
($1 = 18.3015 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)