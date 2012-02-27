Feb 27 Mexico's Supreme Court on Monday ruled that independent telecommunications regulator Cofetel has the authority to set the rates phone companies charge rivals to connect to their networks, taking review power away from the Communications Ministry.

"The Supreme Court ruled that the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) has no jurisdiction to review administrative decisions of the Federal Telecommunications Commission (Cofetel)," the court said in a statement.

The case could be a blow for home phone company Axtel , which may now be forced to pay Carlos Slim's cellphone giant America Movil a big sum for past interconnections, or what phone companies charge one another.

Mexico's phone companies have long taken advantage of the blurred lines of authority between Cofetel and the Communications and Transport Ministry, asking one regulator to overrule an unfavorable decision by the other. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker)