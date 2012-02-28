* Decision further centers regulatory power

By Patrick Rucker

Feb 27 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Monday that telecommunications regulator Cofetel has sole authority to set rates that phone companies charge one another to connect to their networks, in a reform long-sought by advocates of streamlined regulation.

The ruling, which takes review power away from the Communications Ministry, could be a blow for home phone company Axtel, which may now be forced to pay Carlos Slim's cellphone giant America Movil and other rivals a big sum for past interconnections.

Mexico phone companies have for years been able to delay regulatory decisions by playing the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) against Cofetel, the country's telecom regulator.

The Supreme Court decision brings additional legal certainty, said Michel Hernandez of telecom think-tank Observatel.

"Today's ruling strengthens Cofetel in that it rules out any possibility that interconnection rate decisions could be reviewed by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT)," he said.

Axtel has for years been paying interconnection rates set by the SCT that were lower than those favored by Cofetel.

An Axtel official said in a statement that Cofetel will now have to review the interconnection tariffs, but the decision has no immediate economic impact and the company trusts that it will benefit from an overall, downward trend on interconnection fees.

OECD REPORT

Monday's decision to consolidate some powers at Cofetel also satisfies one of the reforms that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development put forward late last month.

The OECD report from late January said Mexico should separate policy-setting power, resting with SCT, and regulatory authority, residing with Cofetel.

"Measures need to be put in place to eliminate the so-called "double window"," read the report. The report also suggested giving Cofetel more power to issue tough fines.

Last spring, the court decided that telecom companies could no longer ignore Cofetel decisions while they fought them in court and that such rules would come into force right away.

The OECD report concluded that Mexican consumers paid $13.4 billion a year too much for telecom services between 2005 and 2009. (Editing by Gary Hill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)