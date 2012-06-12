* Auction should spur competition in closed TV market

* Process could take months

By Cyntia Barrera

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's telecom watchdog on Tuesday published the frequencies it plans to auction to create up to two new nation-wide channels, the first step of a long-awaited plan to boost competition in the broadcast television market.

Regulator Cofetel is unlocking 306 digital frequencies across the country, according to a list it published in the government's Official Gazette.

This is Mexico's first ever auction of such frequencies and the move should challenge the dominance of media giants Televisa and TV Azteca, which have a combined 95 percent of the country's broadcast television market.

Televisa also leads the cable and satellite TV market.

Cofetel will now grant a period of 30 working days for anyone to request the auctioning of additional capacity not included in Tuesday's list. After that, the watchdog will have another 30 days to respond to any requests.

Then the finance ministry will set a minimum price at which each frequency should be valued and Cofetel will invite groups or individuals to take part in the auctions.

Finally, the watchdog will publish the terms of the auction in the Official Gazette, which will include more technical details and specify who can participate.

The Federal Competition Commision (Cofeco) will pitch in to determine who can bid in the auctions. It is still unclear if Televisa and TV Azteca will be allowed in the process.

Televisa and TV Azteca joined forces last year to challenge billionaire Carlos Slim in Mexico's phone market, which is dominated by companies belonging to the world's richest man.

Televisa bid $1.6 billion for half of TV Azteca's sister company, cell phone firm Iusacell. Mexican regulators reached a decision on the deal on Wednesday, which they will notify to both companies later this week.

Slim has been denied entry in Mexico's television market due to regulators' concerns he could crush competition. He already has 14 million satellite and cable television subscribers across Latin America, all outside Mexico.

Slim's nephew, Hector Slim Seade, who fronts fixed-line and Internet provider Telmex, said the company did not aim to enter the television market via the channel auctions.

Telecom think-tank Observatel said loopholes in Mexico's telecoms laws could result in a long auction process.

"We think it would be ideal that the auction terms are published before the change of administration on Dec. 1," Observatel said in a weekend report.

Mexicans will elect a new president on July 1, and the new president will take office five months later. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)