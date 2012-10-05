MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexico's President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto wants to shake up government and create a new telecoms ministry at a time when tycoon Carlos Slim and his main rivals are locked in bitter tussles.

Pena Nieto, who will bring his Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) back to power after 12 years on the sidelines, will unveil an initiative to change Mexico's law of federal public administration next week, congressional sources said on Friday.

He wants to split the existing communications and transport ministry into two, said a PRI congressman who asked not to be named.

Infrastructure like ports, roads and dams would be handled by one ministry, while telecoms would handle complex issues like spectrum auctions, the source said.

Mexico has struggled for years to boost competition in its broadcasting and phone industries. Those markets are defined by a handful of barons who have been battling to enter each other's strongholds.

Bitter fights over who is entitled to buy wireless capacity, how much they pay for it and the uses they make of it have erupted in recent years, hampering more aggressive telecom sector growth amid legal maneuvering.

Back in March, then-campaign chief Luis Videgaray told Reuters that a Pena Nieto government would create special tribunals to handle competition disputes, including those in the telecoms sector.

One key doubt hanging over the industry is how and when the government will repossess a valuable chunk of broadcast spectrum held by private firms.

While President Felipe Calderon's government has said it will recover the spectrum by December, when Pena Nieto takes over, some in the industry say there is not enough time to complete the process and fear a spill-over into the next administration could plunge the issue into limbo.

Slim, the world's richest man, controls Mexico's fixed-line and wireless markets, while rivals Emilio Azcarraga, head of broadcaster Televisa, and Ricardo Salinas, owner of TV Azteca, hold a duopoly in the television market.

Mexico's economy has for decades been hampered by monopolies and inefficiencies, posing a challenge for Pena Nieto as he bids to lift economic growth, which has averaged 2.6 percent annually over the last two decades.

Another lawmaker consulted by Reuters said Pena Nieto will submit his proposal to PRI members of the lower house on Monday, in the hope it can be passed before he takes office.

Recent media reports have also suggested Pena Nieto would seek to bring back the presidential ministry, which would oversee the cabinet. Such a ministry existed between 1958 and 1976, when the PRI was in power.

Analysts have said a presidential ministry, which could be led by strongman Videgaray, would grab a substantial chunk of the annual budget and assume some of the finance ministry's responsibilities.