MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's main competition
watchdog said on Thursday it had started an investigation into
possible monopolistic practices in the country's mobile phone
market, which is dominated by tycoon Carlos Slim.
The Federal Competition Commission (Cofeco) did not identify
the parties involved but said the information submitted in the
complaint was sufficient to warrant beginning a probe into
"absolute monopolistic practices".
The investigation, one of several launched into the industry
in the last few years, centered on arrangements between
operators seeking to fix or manipulate prices and divide up
parts of a current or potential market, Cofeco said.
Slim's mobile phone company America Movil has
about 70 percent of Mexico's market.
Television magnates Emilio Azcarraga and Ricardo Salinas
Pliego, who control Grupo Televisa and Grupo
Salinas respectively, are seeking to challenge Slim's dominance
with a tie-up over mobile phone company Iusacell.
A spokesman for Televisa said he was unaware of the
complaint. Spokespeople for America Movil, Iusacell and other
phone companies in Mexico did not immediately reply to requests
for comment.