MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's government said on
Monday it had reached a deal with concession holders, including
MVS Multivision, to recover 68 percent of available space in the
country's disputed 2.5 GHz telecoms spectrum, which it could
then tender.
Mexico earlier this year passed a major reform to increase
competition in phone and Internet services, which are dominated
by Carlos Slim's America Movil, and in television,
where Emilio Azcarraga's Televisa holds sway.
It includes provisions to "guarantee the optimal use of the
700 MHz and 2.5 GHz bands under the principles of universal,
non-discriminatory, shared and continual usage."