MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's government said on Monday it had reached a deal with concession holders, including MVS Multivision, to recover 68 percent of available space in the country's disputed 2.5 GHz telecoms spectrum, which it could then tender.

Mexico earlier this year passed a major reform to increase competition in phone and Internet services, which are dominated by Carlos Slim's America Movil, and in television, where Emilio Azcarraga's Televisa holds sway.

It includes provisions to "guarantee the optimal use of the 700 MHz and 2.5 GHz bands under the principles of universal, non-discriminatory, shared and continual usage."