MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico's government said on
Monday it had reached a deal with concession-holders, including
MVS Multivision, to recover 68 percent of available space in the
country's disputed 2.5 GHz spectrum, which could boost
competition in the telecoms sector.
The government decided to reclaim the spectrum after MVS and
other companies failed to use it to develop high-speed networks.
The issue had been tied up in legal wrangling for years.
"Recovering this spectrum for the nation strengthens the
state's ability to achieve greater broadband service coverage,"
the ministry said.
Ifetel, a new telecoms regulator created under a major
telecoms reform passed earlier this year, will be able to
auction the concessions totaling 130 MHz, immediately if it
wants to, Mexico's transport and telecommunications ministry
said in a statement.
It said nine out of 11 concession holders, including MVS
Multivision, had voluntarily given up shares of the spectrum.
It added that concessions for the remaining 60 MHz had been
extended for 15 years.
President Enrique Pena Nieto's telecom reform seeks to
increase competition in phone and Internet services, which are
dominated by Carlos Slim's America Movil, and in
television, where Emilio Azcarraga's Televisa holds
sway.
The reform includes provisions to "guarantee the optimal use
of the 700 MHz and 2.5 GHz bands under the principles of
universal, non-discriminatory, shared and continual usage."