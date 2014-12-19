MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico's telecoms regulator
has opened a fresh antitrust investigation into companies
offering voice, data and video services, which could affect
Carlos Slim's telephone company America Movil and broadcaster
Televisa.
Announced in the government's official gazette on Friday,
the investigation by the Federal Telecommunications Institute
(IFT) focuses on companies' market practices, and whether they
are using their position to gain unfair advantage.
The IFT has already declared billionaire Slim's America
Movil and Televisa to be dominant players
in Mexico, subjecting them to tougher regulation.
That declaration of dominance was principally due to their
market share. The new probe targets players with "substantial
market power" in voice, data and video at the national, state,
regional or local level, the government said.
It could potentially include America Movil and Televisa, but
an IFT spokeswoman said the regulator could not comment on which
players were the focus of the investigation.
A spokesman for Televisa said he did not know if the company
was being investigated in the probe, which could lead to the
imposition of more stringent regulations. America Movil did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
America Movil has about 70 percent of the mobile market in
Mexico and more than 60 percent of the fixed-line and Internet
business. Televisa, which is pushing hard to take customers off
Slim in the fixed-line and Internet business, has more than 60
percent of the free-to-air television audience.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)