US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks at session lows as healthcare vote nears
NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.
MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico awarded two new free-to-air television channels to media group Cadena Tres and Grupo Radio Centro as part of an overhaul to drive competition in the concentrated telecoms sector, the country's telecom regulator IFT said on Wednesday,
Cadena Tres, which is part of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, a conglomerate owned by Mexican plutocrat Olegario Vazquez, offered 1.81 billion pesos ($116.8 million) for the network that will cover 106 million people, the IFT said earlier on Wednesday.
The other channel was won by Grupo Radio Centro , which offered 3.1 billion pesos. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)
NEW YORK, March 24 Major U.S. stock indexes turned negative and sank to session lows on Friday as a highly anticipated vote in Congress on a healthcare bill neared.
* Kathy Waller's annual base salary for new position as EVP, CFO and President Enabling Services, Grade 22 will be $850,000 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oe6Wu0 Further company coverage: