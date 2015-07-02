MEXICO CITY, July 2 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Thursday that a new tender process for digital TV channels will begin in 2015, and the winner will be announced in the first half of 2016.

The step comes after the regulator in April revoked the awarding of a new TV network to media group Grupo Radio Centro, which failed to pay the sum required to secure it.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)