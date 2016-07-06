MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator has opened an investigation into the "probable
existence" of a dominant actor in the sector, according to a
statement posted in the government's official gazette on
Wednesday.
The statement did not specify which company or companies are
the target of the inquiry by the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT), only alleging that an unspecified dominant
actor may be wielding "substantial power" over voice, data or
video services.
Previous IFT investigations of monopoly power in Mexico's
telecommunications sector have focused in large part on
companies controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, especially
America Movil and its fixed-line unit Telmex.
The investigation will be conducted over the next 90 days,
the statement said.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Veronica Gomez; Editing by
Bill Trott)