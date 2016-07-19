(Adds detail on IFT actions)
MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexico's telecoms regulator
said on Tuesday it had set price rules for 2015-2018 for
fixed-line telephone firms Telmex and Telnor, part of tycoon
Carlos Slim's America Movil, in line with a 2013 law seeking to
place new restrictions on the telecom giant.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had
established price ceilings for all dominant players in the
sector for local fixed line services, as well as for long
distance and broadband internet access.
The IFT has beefed up scrutiny of America Movil
since it declared the company dominant in 2014.
The new price rules are aimed at lowering costs in a market
where America Movil controls about 70 percent of mobile
subscriptions and some 60 percent of all fixed-line business.
