BRIEF-Technipfmc receives well intervention work from Inpex in Australia
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
MEXICO CITY Nov 17 Mexico on Thursday declared a consortium backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation as the winner of a tender to build and run a national wholesale mobile network.
The Altan group, which was the only remaining bidder for the long-delayed project, promised that the network would cover 92.2 percent of the population within seven years.
The consortium also includes Mexico's Megacable and conglomerate Alfa's unit Axtel. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* TechnipFMC receives well intervention Work From Inpex In Australia
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 STMicroelectronics , Europe's third largest semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.