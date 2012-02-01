MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexican regulators are
expected to reveal on Wednesday whether they approved or
rejected broadcaster Televisa's planned $1.6 billion purchase of
half of cellphone company Iusacell, media reports and an
industry source said.
The transaction has been closely watched because if
approved, it would create a strong rival to the world's richest
man, Carlos Slim, in the cellphone market. It also represents an
alliance between two of Mexico's other top tycoons who hold a
near duopoly in television.
"We're told that it's coming tomorrow (Wednesday), though we
don't know when," an industry source with knowledge of the deal
said. The decision is being made by Mexico's competition
watchdog, Cofeco.
It was not immediately clear if Televisa
or Iusacell would disclose the Cofeco decision immediately.
Regulators have until Feb. 7 to formally notify the companies.
A week ago, Cofeco's board agreed on a ruling, but the
agency has remained mum about what exactly they decided
Daily newspaper Universal, citing unnamed sources close to
the process, said the purchase had been rejected after a 3-2
vote by the board of Cofeco, following a six-hour
deliberation.
Dow Jones Newswires also reported the deal was rejected,
citing a person close to the transaction. But magazine Proceso
and columnist Dario Celis from the daily Excelsior said it was
approved with strict conditions.
Officials with Cofeco, Televisa and Iusacell were not
immediately available for comment.
"The wait is over for the Cofeco decision," business
columnist Maricarmen Cortes said on her Tweeter account on
Tueday. "Tomorrow (Wednesday) it will finally be official."
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Patrick Rucker; Editing
by Matt Driskill)