By Patrick Rucker

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexico's chief telecommunications regulator must face lawmakers again over contracts he awarded to friends, after an initial hearing was aborted on Wednesday.

Mony de Swaan, head of telecoms regulator Cofetel, approved contracts worth some $200,000 for businesses run by two lawyers he calls close friends.

De Swaan denied any wrongdoing and said phone and dominant television companies want to stoke a controversy over the deals to undermine his work on behalf of open markets and consumers.

While de Swaan has earned applause from consumer-rights groups for trying to lower rates in a phone market dominated by Carlos Slim, the world's richest man, he has lost the support of peers.

Late last month, four members of telecommunications watchdog Cofetel's five-member board castigated de Swaan for saying that he alone wanted to open the country's television market to competition.

Lawmakers from Mexico's three major parties voted together last month to summon Cofetel commissioners over the contracts and asked the federal prosecutor's office to investigate.

The hearing was postponed after confusion about whether de Swaan's Cofetel peers were compelled to testify. On Wednesday afternoon, the four commissioners besides de Swaan issued a statement that they were willing to testify.

Opposition lawmakers and those of President Felipe Calderon's National Action Party (PAN) agreed that de Swaan must answer questions about how he awarded the contracts.

"It's important that he give a solid answer (to these accusations)," said Kenia Lopez, a PAN lawmaker on the government oversight panel that convened the hearing.

De Swaan did not respond to a request for a comment about the hearing once the hearing was adjourned.

The controversy is likely to gain traction as the country nears a July presidential election, said Carlos Ramirez, an analyst with Eurasia Group.

"They want to damage Mony de Swaan," Ramirez said of lawmakers from the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which hopes to retake power in the election.

CONTRACTS TO FRIENDS

At the heart of the controversy are de Swaan's dealings with a telecoms lobbyist who stood to benefit from the contracts and who owns a weekend retreat used by de Swaan.

Peter Bauer, a lawyer and partner at PR firm Total Strategy, won a Cofetel contract worth about $120,000 in August and de Swaan began using Bauer's weekend retreat in mid-September, both men have said.

A second contract worth roughly $90,000 was awarded to a business partner of Bauer, attorney Pablo Hector Ojeda, for four weeks of consulting work.

Lawmakers have obtained more contracts and will question de Swaan about other dealings, like a check made out by Cofetel to one of its own employees last spring worth about $20,000, said PRI lawmaker Cesar Augusto Santiago.

In that case Cofetel hired an event planner, ShowPoint, to help arrange a one-day conference and paid the company electronically, according to a ShowPoint official.

The value of the check written to Cofetel official Oscar Varela - 259,434 pesos - is the same amount Cofetel was billed by ShowPoint, according to Santiago and a copy of the check seen by Reuters.

De Swaan said he was not aware of this check until Tuesday.

"I have requested the internal control group carry out a thorough investigation of this matter," de Swaan said in a written statement sent late on Wednesday.

ShowPoint has worked closely with Bauer's Total Strategy, officials from both companies have said, and Cofetel also has turned to a Bauer enterprise to improve its Web presence.

Get Digital, a Web-design company founded by Bauer, created two websites for Cofetel last year, according to lawmakers and a register of the website's domain.

Cofetel and Bauer have declined to provide contracts for that work or disclose how much Get Digital was paid. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)