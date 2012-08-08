MEXICO CITY Aug 8 The Mexican government said on Wednesday it wants to claim back broadcast spectrum in the hands of media firm MVS Comunicaciones after both sides failed to agree over how to unlock a project that could have boosted broadband use in the country.

Privately held MVS had the right to operate 190 megahertz (MHz) of lucrative bandwidth that has been dormant for several years and is now being eyed by rivals, including broadcaster Televisa.

That chunk of spectrum is the sum of 42 licenses granted by the government to MVS in the past, some of which have expired, making it impossible for the company to build a nation-wide network unless the government renews those permits.

"We are seeking to rescue all remaining concessions in the same (MVS) band," Communications and Transport Minister Dionisio Perez Jacome told a press conference on Wednesday, adding the government will not renew any more MVS licenses.

MVS declined comment on the ministry's surprise decision.

About 15 percent of the MVS licenses have already expired and the rest of them will continue to expire through 2018.

What makes this spectrum so attractive is that it could be used to deploy a next-generation LTE (Long Term Evolution) network in Mexico, ideal for servicing data-hungry devices like tablets and smartphones.

MVS pitched a plan in April 2011 to use the spectrum more efficiently by making it available to any player via a joint venture for a high-speed network that included Clearwire , chip maker Intel, Mexican telecom Alestra and others.

With MVS, they would have jointly invested $400 million, but plans fell through.

The government said the company needed to pay a fee in order to get the licenses renewed. Estimates by Mexico's finance ministry, in charge of determining the amount MVS should pay to keep the whole 190 MHz spectrum, put tags of up to $3 billion, an amount MVS said it could not possibly pay.

MVS offered instead $340 million to keep nearly three quarters of the spectrum and return the rest, but the bid was rejected as authorities deemed it too low.

The ministry did not provide an estimate of how long it could take to recover the spectrum. (Reporting By Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr)