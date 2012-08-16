MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexico's competition
watchdog said on Thursday that a government bid to reclaim an
important chunk of spectrum could pave the way for other
telecoms firms to challenge the dominance of tycoon Carlos Slim
and broadcaster Televisa.
Last week, Mexico said it was reclaiming the 2.5 GHz band,
ideal for servicing data-hungry devices like tablets and
smartphones, from 11 companies. The government aims to then
re-auction the coveted band, but the process could take years.
Eduardo Perez Motta, the head of Mexico's Federal
Competition Commision (Cofeco), said the frequency could be used
to introduce new players into the telecom market, but he warned
legal battles could slow the process for years.
"The 2.5 GHz opens the possibility of having an additional
player, and above all, an independent competitor ... which can
compete against Telmex and Televisa to offer triple-play and
broadband services," Perez Motta said in a radio interview.
Slim's Telmex operates about 80 percent of the
land lines in Mexico while Televisa, owned by media
baron Emilio Azcarraga Jean, is Mexico's leading broadcaster,
which also owns the country's three biggest cable TV companies.
Most of the 2.5 GHz frequency is in the hands of private
company MVS Comunicaciones.
While the government has said it aims to recover the asset
from MVS and 10 other licensees within five months, the process
could drag for years as MVS prepares its legal defense to
counter the decision.
Additionally, the company has other existing appeals in
Mexican courts over chunks of the 190 MHz they were entitled to
operate but whose licenses have already expired.
"The importance of the 2.5 GHz band is crucial. You have two
networks that compete intensively between each other but in a
partial way: the cable networks led by Televisa and the
fixed-line phone network from Telmex," Perez Motta said in an
interview with an MVS-owned radio station.
Cofeco recently cleared Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for half
of Iusacell, giving the television company access to cell phone
services that it needed to round out its telecom portfolio.
But Slim lost the battle to tap television services in
Mexico in July after a court denied him the chance to enter that
market, passing the task to the next president, Enrique Pena
Nieto, who takes office in December.
Cofeco, which will be involved in the design of the new
terms to re-auction the 2.5 GHz if the government successfully
recovers that spectrum, has concerns over the time the rescue
will take and the impact on consumers.
"I don't know what the final outcome will be but (if the
government's decision) leads to no rapid use, independent from
the incumbent companies, of the frequencies, I think this is a
bad for competition," Perez Motta said.
"Judging by the experience at the Cofeco ... if this leads
to endless lawsuits that could take three, four years, it would
be unfortunate because the bands could not be used," he added.