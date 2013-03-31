MEXICO CITY, March 31 The Mexican government's
consumer protection agency said on Sunday it had opened a class
action lawsuit against Carlos Slim's fixed line phone company
Telmex for making illegal charges.
Rafael Ochoa, a legal expert at the federal prosecutor's
office for the consumer (Profeco), said Telmex had made
unwarranted charges for a privacy service and that Profeco had
filed the suit with a federal civil court in Mexico City.
Profeco took the step after noticing that Telmex was
charging users some 10.40 pesos ($0.84) a month for a data
protection service that was a constitutional right, said Ochoa.
It was unclear how many customers could join the suit and
how much Telmex might be liable for, he noted.
"There's still not a precise estimate," Ochoa said, noting
the period under scrutiny began in March 2012. He added that he
expected a judge to rule on the case in around six months.
Telmex did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Slim, the world's richest man, controls roughly 80 percent
of Mexico's fixed line phone market and 70 percent of the
country's mobile business through his giant phone company
America Movil, of which Telmex is a part.
In February, Mexico's competition watchdog Cofeco said it
would fine Telmex $52 million for monopolistic practices.
Slim's companies have successfully fought off a number of
lawsuits in the past, but the billionaire is facing tougher
regulation from President Enrique Pena Nieto's government.
On March 11, Pena Nieto unveiled the biggest planned
shake-up of the Mexican telecommunications market in decades, a
sweeping reform that aims to boost competition and give
regulators the power to make dominant players sell assets.