MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexico's lower house of
Congress gave general approval to a telecoms reform on Thursday
that aims to boost competition in the phone and television
markets and tame dominant players like tycoon Carlos Slim and
broadcaster Televisa.
However the bill, which is one of the main planks of a wider
reform drive that President Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will boost
economic growth and modernize Latin America's No.2 economy, must
now return to the Senate after lawmakers called for a minor
change in language.
Pena Nieto faces a challenge in the months ahead to push
through key fiscal and energy reforms.