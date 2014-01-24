(Corrects headline to America Movil)
MEXICO CITY Jan 24 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator, which is investigating the market power of
billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, could boost
competition by declaring the mobile phone company dominant, a
rival operator said on Friday.
Iusacell, the country's third-largest mobile operator by
number of customers, would benefit if the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT) declares America Movil and
its fixed-line subsidiary Telmex dominant.
That would enable the regulator to apply so-called
asymmetric rules to level the playing field for smaller
operators, as part of a wider telecommunications reform approved
last year by Mexico's government.
America Movil has about 70 percent of the mobile market,
while Telmex controls about 80 percent of the country's fixed
lines.
"If the IFT determines America Movil and Telmex dominant, it
would be very positive for competition in the industry," Eduardo
Ruiz, telecommunications regulatory compliance director of Grupo
Salinas, said in an email.
Iusacell is a joint venture between broadcaster Grupo
Televisa and billionaire Ricardo Salinas' privately
owned Grupo Salinas.
Iusacell, however, said it was concerned that IFT has not
consulted it over the investigation.
The regulator has not asked the company for information,
"and that concerns us regarding the market dominance
declaration," said Grupo Salinas' Ruiz.
"You can only get a full picture of competition in the
industry if you ask all players for information."
Asymmetric regulation would "guarantee interconnection with
the dominant player at non-discriminatory terms, conditions and
rates," according to a Iusacell letter addressed to the
regulator and seen by Reuters.
Televisa and America Movil have said they received official
notice at the end of last year that IFT was investigating
whether they were dominant in their markets.
America Movil and Televisa declined to comment on Friday.
Telecom regulator IFT also declined to comment.
