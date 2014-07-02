MEXICO CITY, July 1 Mexico's Senate has proposed
allowing tougher fines against telephone companies and
broadcasters in a new draft of legislation that aims to curb the
power of telecoms tycoon Carlos Slim and broadcaster Televisa.
The revised legislation could allow the sector's new
regulator - the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT)-
to impose fines of up to 10 percent of a company's income, or
possibly up to 20 percent if violations are repeated.
That is double the impact of potential fines suggested in
earlier legislation.
The IFT has been granted sweeping powers to police the
sector, including the ability to break up dominant players. The
highest fines could be imposed on companies that disrupt
services without justification if the operator is the sole
provider in the affected area.
Slim's phone giant America Movil controls about 70
percent of the mobile market and 80 percent of the fixed line
business, while Televisa, the world's biggest
provider of Spanish-language content, has over 60 percent of the
free-to-air TV market.
The legislation, which fleshes out a radical 2013 overhaul
of the TV and phone markets, is expected to be voted on in the
coming days.
The debate over the telecoms laws has held up passage of
separate secondary legislation needed to implement President
Enrique Pena Nieto's most ambitious reform, the opening of
Mexico's oil and gas industry to private investment after a
75-year state monopoly.
($1 = 12.9394 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)