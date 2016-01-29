By Christine Murray
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexico will on Friday launch
a long-delayed tender for one of the largest infrastructure
projects under President Enrique Pena Nieto, a wholesale
telecoms network that will cover most of the country.
The project, which was meant to be up and running by 2014,
is part of a sweeping telecoms reform aimed at curbing the
dominance of Carlos Slim's America Movil and improving
Mexicos low levels of cell phone penetration and network
coverage.
It offers the winner cheap, high quality spectrum in the
700MHz band to build a mobile network that operators and virtual
network operators can rent. However, the winner will not be able
to sublet spectrum and the network will have to cover a minimum
of 85 percent of the population, the government said on
Thursday.
Mexicos telecoms minister told Reuters last year it
expected a capital investment of around $7 billion in the
project.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner)