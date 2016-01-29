* Project was meant to be launched by 2014 in sweeping
reforms
* Looks to curb dominance of Carlos Slim's America Movil
network
* Aims to boost low levels of cell penetration, network
cover
By Christine Murray and Tomás Sarmiento
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Mexico will launch on Friday
a long-delayed tender for one of the largest infrastructure
projects under President Enrique Pena Nieto, a wholesale
telecoms network that will cover most of the country.
The project, which was meant to be launched by 2014, is part
of a sweeping telecoms reform aimed at curbing the dominance of
Carlos Slim's America Movil and improving Mexicos low
levels of cell phone penetration and network coverage.
It offers the winner cheap use of high quality spectrum in
the 700MHz band and a 20-year public-private partnership
contract to build a 4G LTE mobile network that operators and
virtual network operators can rent.
"Its a change in the rules of the game," telecoms minister
Monica Aspe said in an interview late on Thursday.
However, in a move unlikely to please operators America
Movil, Telefonica and AT&T, the winner will not
be able to sublet spectrum, Communications and Transport
Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said on Thursday.
The network would have to cover a minimum of 85 percent of
the population, he added. About 45 percent of Mexicans have
mobile broadband subscriptions, regulator IFT says. Just 22
percent of all mobile data goes through 4G LTE networks.
The government estimates that 85 percent coverage would
require an investment of around $3.5 billion, while 95 percent
would cost around $7 billion.
To help speed the rollout and cut costs, the federal
government aims to make thousands of sites on its buildings
available for rent to the telecoms industry in 2016, Aspes team
said.
The network could also rent infrastructure from the likes of
America Movil spin-off Telesites and American Tower
, rather than compete with them, Aspe said.
However, in order for the network to be profitable, mobile
operators, which in private have been largely skeptical of the
project and would prefer to have had the spectrum sold in an
auction, will need to agree to be clients of the network.
Aspe said the ministry had held talks with the operators and
she believed it was "natural" they would be interested in using
it.
There is no limit on anyone participating, but operators
will have to pass a competition test and another to check they
do not have "influence" over the network.
Companies or consortia would have to submit to those tests
in mid-May, Aspe said.
