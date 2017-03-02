(Adds regulator comments)
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's Grupo Televisa
said on Thursday that Mexico's
telecommunications regulator has declared that the media and
entertainment company and its units have substantial market
power in pay television, which could lead to tougher regulation.
The company said in a statement the ruling paves the way for
the regulator to impose certain measures, but the company said
it would challenge the decision. Televisa's cable operator
Cablevision issued a similar statement.
Televisa shares dropped 0.5 percent on Thursday and have
fallen more than 4 percent this week from a more than one-year
high amid media reports of the ruling.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute's (IFT) decision
reverses an initial 2015 ruling that was struck down by a
Mexican tribunal in January.
President Enrique Pena Nieto's government implemented
sweeping telecommunications reform to rein in the country's
dominant telecoms and broadcasting oligopolies.
The IFT said in a statement it had analyzed the pay TV
market from 2009 to 2014 and determined that Televisa did not
face significant competition. It said it has begun to analyze
potential antitrust measures it could impose.
The regulator said Televisa was the only company to have
both satellite and cable pay TV operations and had an advantage
over rivals since it could offer TV channels from its
broadcasting arm on its pay TV platforms under better conditions
than its rivals.
The 2013 reform introduced a "must-carry, must-offer" rule
that forced Televisa to allow rivals to show Televisa's public
broadcast channels for free, but the IFT said there was no sign
during the analyzed period that the rule had significantly
affected the market.
Pena Nieto's government has been accused of being tougher on
billionaire Carlos Slim's giant America Movil, whose
profit margins have shrunk since the reform, than on Televisa.
In 2015, the IFT ruled Televisa was not a dominant player in
pay TV since competitors such as Dish, Megacable
and Axtel were adding subscribers and taking
market share from Televisa.
That ruling was challenged by a rival cable provider, Total
Play, part of Grupo Salinas.
Televisa is the country's largest pay television provider,
accounting for some 60 percent of all subscribers, according to
IFT figures. Its satellite and cable businesses made up more
than half its revenue in 2016.
Separately, the IFT has discussed forcing Slim to legally
separate part of fixed-line telecoms unit Telmex from the rest
of his America Movil company, sources have told Reuters.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)