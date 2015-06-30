MEXICO CITY, June 30 Mexico's telecoms regulator
will open access to the "last mile" of Telmex telephone networks
to competitors, two sources said on Tuesday, in a decision that
aims to increase competition in a sector dominated by
billionaire Carlos Slim.
The move will force Telmex, owned by Slim's America Movil
, to let other companies use part of its vast fixed
line infrastructure. The "last mile" connects competitors using
Telmex's fixed line infrastructure with their end-user
customers.
Spokespeople for Telmex and the Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT), the national regulator, declined to comment.
The specific terms of the arrangement, which was widely
expected by the market, are unclear, the sources said.
The sources could not be identified because they were not
authorized to speak on the record.
Since declaring America Movil dominant in the sector last
year, the IFT has been introducing stricter measures designed to
boost access to a sector seen as less competitive than Mexico's
peers. America Movil operates around 70 percent of Mexico's
mobile and fixed lines.
